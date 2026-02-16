Left Menu

CBSE Mandates Class 10 First Board Exam Attendance

The CBSE has made it compulsory for Class 10 students to appear in the first Board examination. Missing three or more subjects disqualifies students from the second exam. Eligible students can improve their scores in limited subjects, but absentees face restrictions, including appearing in the 'Essential Repeat' category next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 19:28 IST
Students at an Exam Centre (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Monday that it is mandatory for all Class 10 students to appear for the first Board examination. Missing the first exam in three or more subjects will render students ineligible to sit for the second session, the board clarified in a letter.

This directive follows numerous requests from students wishing to attend only the second exam due to various reasons. However, CBSE emphasized the necessity of participating in the first exam and mentioned that students passing this stage could improve their scores in a limited number of subjects.

Students failing to attend three or more subjects in the initial exam will be categorized as 'Essential Repeat,' facing restrictions until the next year's main exams. Meanwhile, those in the 'Compartment' category from the first exam may take the second session under similar classification. Questions on this subject will not be entertained, the board stated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

