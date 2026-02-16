USFDA Form 483 Issued to Alkem Laboratories: Six Observations Noted at Chakan Unit

Alkem Laboratories announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued a Form 483 with six observations following an inspection of its Chakan manufacturing unit, operated by Enzene Biosciences, a subsidiary.

The USFDA inspection, completed on February 13, 2026, results in critical procedural observations, though none related to data integrity—an affirmation of Alkem's quality controls.

Enzene Biosciences is working on a response and implementing corrective and preventive measures. Alkem's stock gained 1.37% on the BSE, closing at Rs 5,475.55 per piece.