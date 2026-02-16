Tensions Rise Amid U.S.-Iran Nuclear Dispute Talks

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi met with the United Nations nuclear watchdog chief on Monday as part of ongoing efforts to resolve the longstanding nuclear dispute with the United States. The talks come amid rising tensions, with recent U.S. military deployments in the Middle East and Iran's military drills in the Strait of Hormuz.

Washington has sought to broaden discussions to include Iran's missile stockpile, while Tehran maintains that only its nuclear program is open for negotiation in exchange for sanctions relief. The U.S., alongside Israel, has expressed skepticism about reaching a deal with Iran, due to concerns over its long-term nuclear objectives.

Meanwhile, diplomatic channels continue as Iran's deputy foreign minister signals a willingness to discuss nuclear compromises. However, political and military maneuvers in the Gulf region underscore the complexity of the situation, as Iran insists its nuclear pursuits are for peaceful purposes.

(With inputs from agencies.)