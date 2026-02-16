Tragic Blaze in Rajasthan: Leaders Urge Immediate Action

A tragic fire erupted in a chemical factory in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, claiming the lives of at least seven individuals. BJP President Nitin Nabin expressed profound sorrow, noting the local administration's efforts in providing assistance. He emphasized the heartbreaking nature of the incident in a social media post.

The swift rescue operations by local authorities were acknowledged by Nabin, who also wished the injured a speedy recovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in expressing his condolences, labeling the fire as both tragic and deeply saddening. He prayed for the quick recovery of the affected individuals.

In response, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra has urged immediate government action. He highlighted a past incident involving a chemical tanker in Ajmer as emblematic of the persistent safety issues in the state. Dotasara criticized the administration's neglect in addressing these serious concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)