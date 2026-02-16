Left Menu

Tragic Blaze in Rajasthan: Leaders Urge Immediate Action

A devastating fire at a chemical factory in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan claimed several lives, prompting BJP and Congress leaders to express their condolences and call for swift government action. Prime Minister Modi extended sympathies to victims. The incident highlights ongoing safety concerns in the region's industrial sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:18 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:18 IST
Tragic Blaze in Rajasthan: Leaders Urge Immediate Action
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nitin Nabin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fire erupted in a chemical factory in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, claiming the lives of at least seven individuals. BJP President Nitin Nabin expressed profound sorrow, noting the local administration's efforts in providing assistance. He emphasized the heartbreaking nature of the incident in a social media post.

The swift rescue operations by local authorities were acknowledged by Nabin, who also wished the injured a speedy recovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in expressing his condolences, labeling the fire as both tragic and deeply saddening. He prayed for the quick recovery of the affected individuals.

In response, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra has urged immediate government action. He highlighted a past incident involving a chemical tanker in Ajmer as emblematic of the persistent safety issues in the state. Dotasara criticized the administration's neglect in addressing these serious concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nissanka's Centurion Mastery Guides Sri Lanka to Victory Over Australia

Nissanka's Centurion Mastery Guides Sri Lanka to Victory Over Australia

 Global
2
Snowstorm Delays Women's Big Air Competition in Livigno

Snowstorm Delays Women's Big Air Competition in Livigno

 Italy
3
Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Amidst BJP Invitation

Political Tensions Rise as Bhupen Borah Considers Resignation Withdrawal Ami...

 India
4
Mumbai's Encroachment Crackdown: A Call for Action

Mumbai's Encroachment Crackdown: A Call for Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI systems could soon execute administrative authority

Gender and national context influence willingness to delegate to AI

AI may be efficient, but public still prefers humans in scarce resource decisions

How digital transformation across supply chains drives carbon reduction

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026