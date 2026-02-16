Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Salutes Scientists as India's 'Second Line of Defence'

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended India's scientists for their pivotal role in national security, dubbing them the 'second line of defence.' During his visit to Bharat Electronics Limited, Singh highlighted the success of indigenous defence systems and affirmed BEL's crucial contributions to strengthening both security and democracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 20:38 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the national scientific community as a crucial component in safeguarding India's security, describing them as the 'second line of defence.' During his address at Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), he credited scientists for their pivotal role in Operation Sindoor, emphasizing their contribution to future successes.

Operation Sindoor showcased indigenous air defence and anti-drone systems, with Singh praising scientists for their behind-the-scenes efforts. Singh emphasized the importance of self-reliance in defence capabilities, urging for victories achieved with domestic technology. He lauded the scientific advances that have bolstered India's network-centric defence approach.

Singh also underscored BEL's role in strengthening democracy, referencing the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) as a significant contribution. Despite controversies surrounding EVMs, Singh maintained confidence in their integrity. He stressed BEL's dual impact on security and democracy, reflecting on recent progress in aero-engine technologies during his visit to DRDO facilities in Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

