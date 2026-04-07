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China's Covert Quest for Taiwan's Chip Secrets

China is reportedly targeting Taiwan for its advanced chip technology and talent to overcome international containment, according to Taiwan's National Security Bureau. The report highlights intensified efforts by Beijing for semiconductor self-reliance amid deepening tech rivalry with the U.S. and potential interventions in Taiwan's local elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 09:07 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 09:07 IST
China's Covert Quest for Taiwan's Chip Secrets
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China is intensifying its efforts to tap into Taiwan's advanced chip manufacturing technology and expertise as a means of circumventing international constraints, according to a report from Taiwan's top security agency.

Beijing's push for self-reliance in the semiconductor industry has led to heightened attempts to attract Taiwanese high-tech firms and talent, amid escalating tensions with the United States. The National Security Bureau reported that China is employing both direct and indirect strategies to obtain critical technologies, prompting Taiwan to enact stringent laws to safeguard its semiconductor assets.

The report also raises concerns over China's potential interference in Taiwan's upcoming local elections through hybrid tactics such as deepfakes and opinion manipulation, while continuing its military pressure with frequent aircraft and naval movements around the island.

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