China's Covert Quest for Taiwan's Chip Secrets

China is intensifying its efforts to tap into Taiwan's advanced chip manufacturing technology and expertise as a means of circumventing international constraints, according to a report from Taiwan's top security agency.

Beijing's push for self-reliance in the semiconductor industry has led to heightened attempts to attract Taiwanese high-tech firms and talent, amid escalating tensions with the United States. The National Security Bureau reported that China is employing both direct and indirect strategies to obtain critical technologies, prompting Taiwan to enact stringent laws to safeguard its semiconductor assets.

The report also raises concerns over China's potential interference in Taiwan's upcoming local elections through hybrid tactics such as deepfakes and opinion manipulation, while continuing its military pressure with frequent aircraft and naval movements around the island.