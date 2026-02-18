Left Menu

BJP's Strategic Gains: Rajya Sabha's 37-Seat Opportunity

The BJP is poised to strengthen its presence in the Rajya Sabha with upcoming biennial polls for 37 seats. These elections span across 10 states, where the BJP holds power or allies in six, potentially enhancing its numbers in the upper house.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 15:26 IST
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is on the cusp of expanding its influence in the Rajya Sabha as biennial elections for 37 seats are scheduled for March 16. With vacant seats across 10 states, the BJP's control or alliances in six will be crucial to its strategy.

These vacancies are set to emerge between April 2 and 9 in states like Maharashtra, Odisha, and Bihar, where the BJP has a significant hold. The Election Commission outlines that notifications for these polls will go out on February 26, with voting conducted on March 16.

In opposition strongholds like Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal, the BJP will face stiffer challenges. Prominent retiring MPs include names such as Sharad Pawar and Abhishek Singhvi, adding high stakes to these elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

