Valeo's Strategic Expansion in India: A 200 Million Euro Investment Plan Unveiled

French automotive parts giant Valeo has announced a major financial investment in India, amounting to over 200 million euros. This initiative forms a crucial part of the company's 'Elevate 2028' strategy, aiming to substantially increase its industrial footprint within the country.

By leveraging rapid advancements in electrification and AI technologies, Valeo targets a significant boost in sales, projecting an increase from 220 million euros in 2024 to 700 million euros by 2028. The investment focus will be on 'power and brain' segments, including electrification and advanced driving assistance systems.

CEO Christophe Perillat emphasized India's strategic importance, ranking it among the top three markets globally for Valeo. With six production sites and global R&D centers already established, the company employs over 7,500 individuals in India, with a strong emphasis on engineering expertise contributing to its global operations.