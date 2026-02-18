Geneva Peace Talks: A Step Towards Resolution
U.S.-mediated peace talks on Ukraine between Russia and Ukraine concluded in Geneva, as reported by Russia's RIA state news agency. Vladimir Medinsky, the Russian chief negotiator, stated that further discussions are anticipated in the near future, according to TASS.
The U.S.-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, focused on resolving the ongoing conflict, concluded in Geneva, as reported by Russia's RIA state news agency on Wednesday.
This significant diplomatic engagement saw Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky confirm that additional talks are scheduled for the near future, reported TASS news agency.
The outcome of these discussions remains pivotal in shaping the future of Ukraine amid heightened global attention on these negotiations.
