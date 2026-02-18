The U.S.-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, focused on resolving the ongoing conflict, concluded in Geneva, as reported by Russia's RIA state news agency on Wednesday.

This significant diplomatic engagement saw Russian chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky confirm that additional talks are scheduled for the near future, reported TASS news agency.

The outcome of these discussions remains pivotal in shaping the future of Ukraine amid heightened global attention on these negotiations.

