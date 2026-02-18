Congolese Coltan Mine Joins U.S. Strategic Minerals Deal Amidst Conflict

The Democratic Republic of Congo has taken a bold step by adding the rebel-controlled Rubaya coltan mine to its strategic asset list, seeking U.S. investment under a minerals cooperation framework. The move, confirmed by Congolese and U.S. officials, is part of a broader effort to propel U.S. engagement in the mineral-rich region.

Despite being under the control of rebel group AFC/M23, Rubaya is a significant tantalum source, essential for semiconductors, aerospace components, and electronics. The mine, responsible for 15% of the world's coltan output, has attracted attention due to the soaring global demand for tantalum.

The initiative not only attempts to ramp up Congo's mineral production but also to counteract China's dominance in Africa's mineral sector. The U.S. companies will receive preferential access to these assets, with potential for economic development and stability in the region.

