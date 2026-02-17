CCI Greenlights Hinduja Leyland and NDL Ventures Merger

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the nod to the merger of Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd with NDL Ventures Ltd. This move will see the consolidation of operations between the two entities.

Hinduja Leyland Finance, an NBFC-Asset Finance Company, primarily focuses on providing small ticket size loans to both urban and semi-urban customers, particularly for vehicle financing. With this merger, it aims to streamline and expand its operational scope within the financial sector.

NDL Ventures, which currently has no active business, will integrate with Hinduja Leyland to create a more robust financial entity. Such mergers that exceed a specific threshold require CCI's approval to ensure fair business practices and prevent monopoly formation, a task that the regulator vigilantly oversees.

(With inputs from agencies.)