CCI Greenlights Hinduja Leyland and NDL Ventures Merger

The Competition Commission of India has approved the merger between Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd and NDL Ventures Ltd. The former is an NBFC specializing in small loans, while the latter has no active business operations. The merger aims to consolidate business activities.

Updated: 17-02-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:42 IST
CCI Greenlights Hinduja Leyland and NDL Ventures Merger
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given the nod to the merger of Hinduja Leyland Finance Ltd with NDL Ventures Ltd. This move will see the consolidation of operations between the two entities.

Hinduja Leyland Finance, an NBFC-Asset Finance Company, primarily focuses on providing small ticket size loans to both urban and semi-urban customers, particularly for vehicle financing. With this merger, it aims to streamline and expand its operational scope within the financial sector.

NDL Ventures, which currently has no active business, will integrate with Hinduja Leyland to create a more robust financial entity. Such mergers that exceed a specific threshold require CCI's approval to ensure fair business practices and prevent monopoly formation, a task that the regulator vigilantly oversees.

