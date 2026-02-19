Chilling Love Triangle Ends in Tragedy
A couple in Mumbra, Thane district, has been arrested for the alleged murder of Raju Yadav. The investigation revealed that Yadav was involved with Farheen Malik, whose husband discovered the affair. This led to a calculated murder plan executed on February 17 involving drugging and throat slitting.
A shocking murder case unfolded in Mumbra, Thane district, involving a fatal love triangle. Police arrested a man and his wife for allegedly murdering Raju Yadav, a local resident, whose body was discovered with a slit throat on February 17.
According to the investigation, Yadav was entangled in a secret relationship with Farheen Mohammad Abid Malik for eight months. Her husband, Mohammad Abid Abdul Wajid Malik, confronted her, and the pair allegedly conspired to murder Yadav.
On the night of the crime, Farheen lured Yadav to an under-construction flat, where she allegedly drugged him. Once Yadav lost consciousness, Mohammad Malik arrived and perpetrated the deadly act. The couple is now in police custody as investigators continue probing the sources of the chemical used in the crime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
