Chilling Love Triangle Ends in Tragedy

A shocking murder case unfolded in Mumbra, Thane district, involving a fatal love triangle. Police arrested a man and his wife for allegedly murdering Raju Yadav, a local resident, whose body was discovered with a slit throat on February 17.

According to the investigation, Yadav was entangled in a secret relationship with Farheen Mohammad Abid Malik for eight months. Her husband, Mohammad Abid Abdul Wajid Malik, confronted her, and the pair allegedly conspired to murder Yadav.

On the night of the crime, Farheen lured Yadav to an under-construction flat, where she allegedly drugged him. Once Yadav lost consciousness, Mohammad Malik arrived and perpetrated the deadly act. The couple is now in police custody as investigators continue probing the sources of the chemical used in the crime.

