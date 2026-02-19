Left Menu

Gold Holds Steady Amid Rising U.S.-Iran Tensions

Gold prices remained relatively stable as U.S.-Iran tensions were monitored by investors. A decline in U.S. jobless claims indicated labor market stability before upcoming inflation data. While geopolitical tensions support gold prices, the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions continue to influence market movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 19:59 IST
Gold Holds Steady Amid Rising U.S.-Iran Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Gold prices persisted at stable levels on Thursday as investors kept a close watch on escalating U.S.-Iran tensions. Simultaneously, a decline in U.S. jobless claims suggested stability in the labor market just before crucial inflation data set for release later this week. Spot gold maintained its value at $4,980.32 per ounce by 09:16 a.m. ET.

According to Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, the market is experiencing volatility, yet the broad outlook remains bullish. While tensions with Iran bolster gold's appeal as a safe-haven asset, potential downturns could be driven by extraneous factors.

U.S. national security officials convened at the White House to deliberate on Iranian matters, noting the strategic positioning of U.S. forces. The geopolitical climate and economic indicators, including the Federal Reserve's inclination towards interest rate cuts, are influential in determining gold's path as a secure store of value.

TRENDING

1
IMF Eyes Fragile Venezuela: Challenges and Opportunities

IMF Eyes Fragile Venezuela: Challenges and Opportunities

 Global
2
Shifting Sands in U.S. Vaccination Policy: CDC Meeting Canceled

Shifting Sands in U.S. Vaccination Policy: CDC Meeting Canceled

 Global
3
U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

U.S. Partial Payment to U.N.: A Step Toward Financial Resolution?

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

Tragedy Strikes as Firecracker Explosion Claims Two Lives in Odisha

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public sees artificial intelligence as innovative yet risk-prone

AI-savvy but not AI-safe? Digital behavior gap among students

From recognition to reconstruction: AI reshapes cultural heritage conservation

AI-driven supply chains boost agility but not all fiirms adopt robotics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026