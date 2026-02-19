Alliance Politics: Secular Front Rises in Bhiwandi-Nizampur

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal declared the formation of a 'secular front' involving NCP (SP) and rebel BJP corporators. This new coalition is poised to secure the mayor and deputy mayor positions in Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Thane district.

Amid a rare rebellion, senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar downplayed the defection, calling those who left 'non-entities'. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray questioned potential Congress-BJP alignments, highlighting past regional collaborations.

The Congress emerged as the largest party in recent polls, securing 30 seats. With additional support from NCP (SP) members, the secular front nears majority control. The Congress maintains its stance against aligning with the BJP or Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, preserving its ideological identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)