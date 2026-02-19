Unyielding Peace Challenges: Trump's Pivotal Gaza Initiative

President Donald Trump will preside over the inaugural meeting of his Board of Peace, amidst ongoing questions about Gaza's future. Representatives from over 45 nations will gather to address disarmament, humanitarian aid distribution, and a $5 billion reconstruction fund designed to aid the war-torn region.

The meeting, held at the newly named Donald J. Trump U.S. Institute of Peace, aims to raise funds for Gaza's rebuilding efforts. The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait are expected to contribute significantly. Caution surrounds the initiative, as Hamas expresses reluctance to disarm under fear of Israeli reprisals.

The peace board faces formidable challenges, including implementing a ceasefire and ensuring secure humanitarian aid flow. Key figures at the meeting will include Trump, Marco Rubio, and Tony Blair. Concerns persist over the absence of several UN Security Council members, casting doubt on the board's potential effectiveness.

