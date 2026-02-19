Left Menu

Unyielding Peace Challenges: Trump's Pivotal Gaza Initiative

President Donald Trump convenes the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace with extensive international participation to discuss the future of Gaza. Major topics include disarmament of Hamas, humanitarian aid, and a controversial $5 billion reconstruction fund, amid growing concerns over the UN's diplomatic role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump will preside over the inaugural meeting of his Board of Peace, amidst ongoing questions about Gaza's future. Representatives from over 45 nations will gather to address disarmament, humanitarian aid distribution, and a $5 billion reconstruction fund designed to aid the war-torn region.

The meeting, held at the newly named Donald J. Trump U.S. Institute of Peace, aims to raise funds for Gaza's rebuilding efforts. The United Arab Emirates and Kuwait are expected to contribute significantly. Caution surrounds the initiative, as Hamas expresses reluctance to disarm under fear of Israeli reprisals.

The peace board faces formidable challenges, including implementing a ceasefire and ensuring secure humanitarian aid flow. Key figures at the meeting will include Trump, Marco Rubio, and Tony Blair. Concerns persist over the absence of several UN Security Council members, casting doubt on the board's potential effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

