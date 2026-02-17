CCI Gives Green Light to Axis Acquisition
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Axis Asset Management Company Ltd's acquisition of the portfolio management services business from Axis Securities Ltd. This move enhances Axis Asset Management's service offerings in India's investment sector.
- Country:
- India
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its approval for Axis Asset Management Company Ltd to acquire the portfolio management services business from Axis Securities Ltd. The acquisition was announced via a CCI release on Tuesday.
This strategic move is in the nature of an acquisition, allowing Axis Asset Management to expand its portfolio services in India. The transfer involves the portfolio management segment of Axis Securities, a known player in India's investment landscape.
Axis Asset Management, which already manages a mutual fund business, aims to enhance its service offerings with this acquisition, strengthening its foothold in the financial services sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships
Netherlands Face India in a Monumental T20 World Cup Showdown
India's AI Revolution: The 'UPI of AI' for MSMEs, Healthcare, and Education
Controversy Over Handshake Snub in India-Pakistan Cricket Match
Dabur India Appoints New CEO for Domestic Business