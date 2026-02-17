Left Menu

CCI Gives Green Light to Axis Acquisition

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Axis Asset Management Company Ltd's acquisition of the portfolio management services business from Axis Securities Ltd. This move enhances Axis Asset Management's service offerings in India's investment sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 19:47 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 19:47 IST
CCI Gives Green Light to Axis Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its approval for Axis Asset Management Company Ltd to acquire the portfolio management services business from Axis Securities Ltd. The acquisition was announced via a CCI release on Tuesday.

This strategic move is in the nature of an acquisition, allowing Axis Asset Management to expand its portfolio services in India. The transfer involves the portfolio management segment of Axis Securities, a known player in India's investment landscape.

Axis Asset Management, which already manages a mutual fund business, aims to enhance its service offerings with this acquisition, strengthening its foothold in the financial services sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

Oil Pipeline Politics: The European Standoff Escalates

 Global
2
Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

Family Tragedy: A Shocking Crime in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

Strengthening BRICS: India Leads Strategic Partnerships

 Russian Federation
4
Emma Hayes Assembles Experienced Squad for SheBelieves Cup

Emma Hayes Assembles Experienced Squad for SheBelieves Cup

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026