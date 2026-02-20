Left Menu

Underground Warfare: Battling Mexico's Fuel Theft Trade

Mexican authorities uncovered a tunnel used for stealing fuel from a state-owned pipeline, showcasing the ongoing battle against a black-market trade largely controlled by organized crime. Discovered in Hidalgo state, the tunnel connects to a pipeline owned by Pemex. The trade has evolved into a violent, multi-billion-dollar business dominated by powerful cartels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 02:01 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 02:01 IST
Mexican authorities made a significant discovery this week, unearthing a tunnel used to steal fuel from a state-owned pipeline. This finding provides insight into the prolonged struggle against a black-market industry heavily controlled by organized crime.

The 72-foot-long tunnel, found outside a home in rural Hidalgo state, leads to two taps on an underground pipeline. According to a statement by the Hidalgo state attorney, security forces also seized drugs at the site, although no arrests have been made thus far. An analysis of the site's location suggests it is linked to a conduit owned by state energy company Pemex.

Despite Pemex's report of over 11,000 illegal taps in 2024 and efforts to tackle the issue, results have been limited. The theft, locally known as huachicol, has expanded into a fierce, cartel-driven multibillion-dollar operation. Such activity often involves sophisticated tunneling to avoid detection, although it remains perilous due to the high flammability of the fuels involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

