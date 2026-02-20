Controversy Surrounds Prince Andrew over Epstein Document Scandal

Prince Andrew, King Charles' younger brother, finds himself embroiled in controversy after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The arrest stems from allegations that he sent confidential government documents to the late Jeffrey Epstein. Despite the arrest, Prince Andrew was later released without being charged.

Authorities claim that internal documents indicate Prince Andrew shared sensitive information with Epstein and other individuals, even exploring private ventures. This episode follows the release of extensive Epstein-related files, highlighting the prince's connections with the convicted sex offender, who died in 2019. The fallout has already seen Andrew stripped of his royal titles and evicted from his residence.

While Prince Andrew denies any criminal activity and regrets his association with Epstein, the evidence mounts against him. His office has yet to comment, further fueling public and media scrutiny. The repercussions of this scandal continue to unfold, creating ripples in the royal and political spheres.

