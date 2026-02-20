Left Menu

Global Equity Funds Surge Amid AI Stock Easing & Fed Rate Hopes

In the week leading to February 18, global equity funds saw their strongest inflows in five weeks, driven by easing concerns over AI stocks and investor sector rotation. Renewed hopes for Federal Reserve rate cuts also boosted sentiment towards U.S. growth, with a notable $36.33 billion invested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:58 IST
Global Equity Funds Surge Amid AI Stock Easing & Fed Rate Hopes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global equity funds experienced their most significant inflows in five weeks by February 18, as eased concerns over artificial intelligence stocks and strategic investor sector rotation fueled demand. The influx was further bolstered by renewed optimism regarding Federal Reserve rate cuts impacting U.S. growth positively.

Investors funneled $36.33 billion into global equity funds that week, marking the strongest weekly influx since January 14, according to LSEG Lipper data. This came amidst U.S. consumer price data revealing a 2.4% inflation increase year-on-year for January, aligning closely with the expected 2.5% rise and reinforcing the market's projection of two Federal Reserve rate cuts during the year.

Regionally, European funds led with $17.22 billion in inflows, mirrored by rising U.S. fund figures of $11.77 billion, following a previous outflow. Sector-focused funds, especially industrials, metals and mining, and technology, remained in high demand, collectively drawing significant capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Investment Surge: Transforming Commitments into Reality

Kerala's Investment Surge: Transforming Commitments into Reality

 India
2
Abhishek Sharma Seeks Breakthrough in T20 World Cup

Abhishek Sharma Seeks Breakthrough in T20 World Cup

 India
3
Justice Delivered: Death Penalty for Child Exploitation Crimes in Uttar Pradesh

Justice Delivered: Death Penalty for Child Exploitation Crimes in Uttar Prad...

 India
4
Himachal Teachers Demand Exemption from Efficiency Examinations

Himachal Teachers Demand Exemption from Efficiency Examinations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026