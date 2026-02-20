Dollar Tumbles as Supreme Court Blocks Tariffs

The dollar slid on Friday, poised to end a four-day stretch of gains. This followed the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling against President Trump's tariffs under a national emergencies law, siding with a lower court in a decision that limited his authority.

The dollar's initial rise was buoyed by unexpected inflation data, though economic growth fell short of predictions, with GDP increasing by only 1.4% last quarter, according to the Commerce Department. The greenback's sudden decline highlighted the delicate balance of global economic forces and political maneuvers.

Market dynamics shifted further with eurozone manufacturing growth and ongoing geopolitical concerns, including U.S.-Iran tensions. Sterling gained strength, and expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts dipped. As global markets react, the dollar's future trajectory remains uncertain amid these complex pressures.