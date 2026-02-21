Amit Shah Targets Congress Over Assam Infiltration, Promises Resolution
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticizes Congress for allowing illegal infiltration, altering Assam's demographics. He vows the BJP will rectify past errors. Shah emphasizes the party's resolve, citing national security achievements, as CRPF celebrates a historic parade in Assam, highlighting its growing significance in national events.
In a sharp attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress party of enabling illegal infiltration in Assam, fundamentally altering the state's demographics. Addressing a gathering in Kamrup, Shah declared that the BJP would rectify what he termed as Congress's 'sin' of allowing infiltrators.
Shah questioned Congress's accountability for districts like Dhubri, Barpeta, Morigaon, Nagaon, and Goalpara, now dominated by Muslim-majority populations. He emphasized the BJP's commitment to resolving these issues, likening it to successfully curbing Naxalism.
The minister noted the historic significance of the CRPF Day Parade being held in Assam for the first time, underscoring the Northeast's growing importance in national affairs. Earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar detailed voter measures ahead of Assam's 2026 state elections.
