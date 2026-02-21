Left Menu

Hong Kong's $512 Million Housing Aid After Deadly Fire

Hong Kong plans to allocate approximately HK$4 billion to acquire homes from residents of a high-rise complex affected by a deadly fire, offering a tiered buyout price per square foot. While most residents consider accepting, government emphasizes mutually beneficial relocation options amidst property challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-02-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 15:43 IST
Hong Kong's $512 Million Housing Aid After Deadly Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hong Kong has announced an initiative of HK$4 billion to buy homes from owners in the high-rise housing complex impacted by a devastating fire. This move aims to resettle nearly 2,000 displaced households, offering prices of HK$8,000 or HK$10,500 per square foot depending on land premium considerations.

Residents in the Tai Po district, especially those from Wang Fuk Court, are in search of new housing. Deputy Financial Secretary Wong Wai-lun reassured that the buyout package offers adequate opportunity for relocation, though emphasized selling is voluntary.

The plan's total cost is estimated at HK$6.8 billion but may decrease after relief fund contributions and insurance claims. Despite 74% of residents open to selling, achieving consensus remains challenging. The government, planning community facilities on the site, has also launched a housing exchange program, offering 3,900 alternatives across subsidized projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahm's Ryder Cup Future in Jeopardy Amidst LIV Golf Controversy

Rahm's Ryder Cup Future in Jeopardy Amidst LIV Golf Controversy

 Global
2
Revving Up: Adani Group's Bid to Bring Formula 1 Back to India

Revving Up: Adani Group's Bid to Bring Formula 1 Back to India

 India
3
Global Unity on AI: A New Dawn for Responsible Innovation

Global Unity on AI: A New Dawn for Responsible Innovation

 India
4
Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for PM Modi's Inaugural Ride on Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro

Uttar Pradesh Gears Up for PM Modi's Inaugural Ride on Namo Bharat and Meeru...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026