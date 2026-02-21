Left Menu

Cyber Defamation Unfolds: Arrest in Fake Document Scandal

In a cyber defamation case, Vinod was arrested for allegedly distributing fake documents against senior KAS officer D B Natesh, stemming from hostile transactions. Social activist Snehamayi Krishna was also investigated for spreading false information. The case involves allegations against Karnataka officials, with ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 21-02-2026 18:49 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 18:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough in a cyber defamation case, the police have arrested a man named Vinod for allegedly circulating fabricated documents and audio clips against senior KAS officer and former MUDA Commissioner, D B Natesh. The arrest follows a complaint filed on February 18 by Natesh, which led the Bengaluru City Cyber Crime Police to launch an investigation.

The police report suggests that Vinod's actions were driven by personal hostility linked to certain transactions with the complainant. Social activist Snehamayi Krishna's involvement in the case has also come under scrutiny for allegedly spreading false information on social media. Both Vinod and Krishna have been summoned for questioning, with Vinod facing legal action.

In a related development, Krishna made corruption allegations against Karnataka's Chief Secretary and others, which were dismissed by the government. As investigations continue, Krishna has apologized to the Chief Secretary, admitting that some allegations were incorrect. The unfolding case highlights complex legal and social dynamics in Karnataka.

