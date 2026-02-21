Youth Congress Leads Fiery Protest Against Alleged BJP Misrule

Police resorted to water cannons to dispel Chandigarh Youth Congress protesters who attempted to break through barricades in a march toward the BJP office. The protest was aimed at voicing opposition to the alleged anti-people policies of the Union government, which they claim has failed the youth and compromised national interests.

Heavy police presence outside the Congress office in Sector 35 prevented the protesters from reaching the BJP office in Sector 33. The protesters held banners and chanted slogans, accusing the BJP-led government of raising unemployment, inflation, and weakening democratic institutions while voicing concerns over the inadequacies of the India-US trade deal.

Chandigarh Congress president H S Lucky and Youth Congress president Deepak Lubana lambasted the Modi government, warning of continued resistance to what they perceive as authoritarianism, and criticized the government for allegedly jeopardizing the nation's future.

