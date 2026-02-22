Left Menu

PM Modi Set to Inaugurate Landmark Delhi-Meerut Corridor and Meerut Metro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Meerut on Sunday to inaugurate groundbreaking projects worth Rs 12,930 crore. Key features include the launch of India's first Namo Bharat RRTS and the dedication of the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor. The event marks a significant transport advancement in India's infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 10:30 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 10:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Narendra Modi PM Modi during joint presser (Photo/ Youtube @NarendraModi). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, this Sunday to preside over the inauguration of transformative projects totaling an estimated Rs 12,930 crore. The highlights of the event include the launching of the country's pioneering Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) and the formal handover of the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to the nation.

Event activities will commence around noon when Prime Minister Modi is set to flag off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat Train from Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station. Following the ceremony, the Prime Minister will travel via the Metro to Meerut South Station, where a formal address will be delivered to the gathered attendees, as per the published itinerary.

The Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor spans 82 kilometers, strategically enhancing connectivity between significant urban locales. This infrastructural development intends to bolster intercity travel efficiency, featuring a design speed of 180 km per hour. With the inclusion of stations like Sarai Kale Khan and Modipuram, it establishes critical transit linkages and positions India on a progressive trajectory in regional rapid transit.

