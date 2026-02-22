U.S. and Iran to Potentially Resume Geneva Nuclear Talks
United States negotiators may reconvene nuclear deal discussions with Iran in Geneva on Friday, contingent upon receiving a comprehensive Iranian proposal within the next 48 hours, according to a report by Axios. Reuters is yet to confirm this information from a senior U.S. official.
Despite this development, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the report.
The potential resumption of talks underscores ongoing efforts to address nuclear deal negotiations, highlighting complex international diplomacy. If Iran delivers a satisfactory proposal, it could pave the way for further dialogue on the contentious nuclear issue.