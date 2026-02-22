Left Menu

U.S. and Iran to Potentially Resume Geneva Nuclear Talks

United States negotiators may reconvene nuclear deal discussions with Iran in Geneva on Friday, contingent upon receiving a comprehensive Iranian proposal within the next 48 hours, according to a report by Axios. Reuters is yet to confirm this information from a senior U.S. official.

Updated: 22-02-2026 19:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Sunday, Axios reported that United States negotiators are prepared to resume nuclear discussions with Iran in Geneva this Friday. This is contingent upon Tehran submitting a detailed proposal within the next 48 hours, as informed by a senior U.S. official.

Despite this development, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the report.

The potential resumption of talks underscores ongoing efforts to address nuclear deal negotiations, highlighting complex international diplomacy. If Iran delivers a satisfactory proposal, it could pave the way for further dialogue on the contentious nuclear issue.

