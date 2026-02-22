U.S. and Iran to Potentially Resume Geneva Nuclear Talks

On Sunday, Axios reported that United States negotiators are prepared to resume nuclear discussions with Iran in Geneva this Friday. This is contingent upon Tehran submitting a detailed proposal within the next 48 hours, as informed by a senior U.S. official.

Despite this development, Reuters has not been able to independently verify the report.

The potential resumption of talks underscores ongoing efforts to address nuclear deal negotiations, highlighting complex international diplomacy. If Iran delivers a satisfactory proposal, it could pave the way for further dialogue on the contentious nuclear issue.