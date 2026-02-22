Prateek Yadav Joins Rally Advocating for Street Dogs' Humane Treatment

Left Menu

Prateek Yadav led a rally in Lucknow demanding humane treatment for street dogs and urging the Supreme Court not to make inhumane decisions affecting them. He emphasized empowering animal birth control programs as a viable solution and encouraged public support for these initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 22:40 IST
Prateek Yadav joins rally in support for stray dogs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prateek Yadav, brother of Akhilesh Yadav, actively participated in a rally held in Lucknow on Sunday, advocating for the humane treatment of street dogs. Yadav urged the Supreme Court to refrain from making any inhumane decisions against animals, as the rally moved from the Taj Hotel to the 1090 Chauraha.

During an interview with ANI, Yadav highlighted the importance of animal birth control over confinement, stating that confining dogs is impractical and inhumane. He stressed the need for society to support and empower animal birth control programs, focusing on neutering, castration, and spaying on a larger scale.

The Supreme Court clarified its stance earlier in January, emphasizing that it did not order the removal of all street dogs. Instead, it directed the treatment of stray canines according to Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, as noted by a three-judge special bench.

(With inputs from agencies.)

