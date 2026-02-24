Italy will continue sending military aid to Ukraine this year, a senior government official revealed on Tuesday. This assistance, which is part of ongoing support, could pressure Russia to engage in peace negotiations. Giovanbattista Fazzolari, a cabinet undersecretary, articulated this stance, highlighting future aid commitments into 2026.

The announcement was made during a conference commemorating the fourth anniversary of Russia's comprehensive invasion of Ukraine. Fazzolari emphasized that ongoing support could bring Russia to the negotiating table within a reasonable timeframe. Italy has supported Ukraine thus far with 12 aid packages, including air defense systems.

The decision has divided the ruling coalition, with the far-right League party warning that further aid might fuel corruption rather than conclude the war. Despite these concerns, Fazzolari stressed that supporting Ukraine remains a coalition policy. Italy lags behind other European countries like Germany, which have committed more significant sums in military aid.