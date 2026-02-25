Left Menu

Germany and China's Economic Dialogue: A Call for Fair Cooperation

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz seeks to deepen economic ties with China but emphasizes the need for fair cooperation. In discussions with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Merz expressed the desire for transparent communication between both nations to address specific concerns associated with their partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 10:24 IST
Germany and China's Economic Dialogue: A Call for Fair Cooperation
Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has articulated a desire for stronger economic ties with China, highlighting the importance of fairness in their cooperation. During a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Merz underscored the need for equitable exchanges.

The Chancellor stressed that both countries must engage in open dialogue to address mutual concerns. Merz's remarks come at a time when international economic collaborations face scrutiny over transparency and equity issues.

Strengthening bilateral relations on fair terms is vital for fostering trust and ensuring sustained partnership between Germany and China, Merz reiterated.

TRENDING

1
Trump's State of the Union: A Case for Confrontation with Iran

Trump's State of the Union: A Case for Confrontation with Iran

 Global
2
European Clean-Energy Investors Face Policy Jitters Amid AI Hype

European Clean-Energy Investors Face Policy Jitters Amid AI Hype

 Global
3
Adityanath's Tokyo Visit: Boosting UP's Global Investment Ties

Adityanath's Tokyo Visit: Boosting UP's Global Investment Ties

 India
4
Court Acquits 37 in 2013 Communal Riots Case: Lack of Evidence Cited

Court Acquits 37 in 2013 Communal Riots Case: Lack of Evidence Cited

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026