Germany and China's Economic Dialogue: A Call for Fair Cooperation

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has articulated a desire for stronger economic ties with China, highlighting the importance of fairness in their cooperation. During a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Merz underscored the need for equitable exchanges.

The Chancellor stressed that both countries must engage in open dialogue to address mutual concerns. Merz's remarks come at a time when international economic collaborations face scrutiny over transparency and equity issues.

Strengthening bilateral relations on fair terms is vital for fostering trust and ensuring sustained partnership between Germany and China, Merz reiterated.