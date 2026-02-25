Germany and China's Economic Dialogue: A Call for Fair Cooperation
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz seeks to deepen economic ties with China but emphasizes the need for fair cooperation. In discussions with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Merz expressed the desire for transparent communication between both nations to address specific concerns associated with their partnership.
The Chancellor stressed that both countries must engage in open dialogue to address mutual concerns. Merz's remarks come at a time when international economic collaborations face scrutiny over transparency and equity issues.
Strengthening bilateral relations on fair terms is vital for fostering trust and ensuring sustained partnership between Germany and China, Merz reiterated.