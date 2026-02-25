U.S. and South Korea Gear Up for Major Joint Military Drills

South Korea and the United States have announced plans to undertake major joint military exercises from March 9 to 19. Military officials from both nations confirmed the schedule on Wednesday.

These annual defensive drills are designed to strengthen the military alliance but have historically been a source of tension with North Korea, often prompting heightened military readiness from Pyongyang.

The joint exercises are closely monitored due to their potential to escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula, despite being defensive in nature, highlighting the fragile balance in the region.