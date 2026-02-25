Left Menu

Adulterated Ghee Scandal in TTD Laddus: A Threat to Faith and Safety

Telangana BJP Chief N Ramchander Rao denounces the use of adulterated ghee in Tirumala's sacred laddus, calling it an affront to religious beliefs and a public safety hazard. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court dismisses a plea opposing a state inquiry into the scandal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 11:47 IST
Telangana BJP chief Ramchander Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana BJP Chief N Ramchander Rao has condemned the alleged use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of laddus at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), a revered Hindu temple. Rao described this act as a deep insult to religious sentiments and a significant threat to public safety.

Speaking to ANI, Rao expressed concern over the findings from the Forensic Science Laboratory and other agencies regarding the adulteration. He emphasized the seriousness of using hazardous material in something that devotees regard as sacred prasad.

In parallel developments, the Supreme Court has rejected a petition filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, which challenged the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to appoint a one-member committee to further investigate the issue. Swamy argued that this investigation would overlap with the ongoing Special Investigation Team probe.

