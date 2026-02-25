Ukraine's Prosperity Package and Reconstruction Talks
Ukrainian negotiators will engage with U.S. officials to discuss a prosperity package and post-war reconstruction. President Zelenskiy mentioned plans for a trilateral meeting including Russia, hoped to occur in early March, as revealed in a WhatsApp media chat with reporters.
Updated: 25-02-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:41 IST
- Ukraine
Ukrainian negotiators are set to convene with U.S. officials on Wednesday to deliberate over a 'prosperity package' and initiatives for post-war rebuilding in Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
In a media chat conducted via WhatsApp, Zelenskiy informed journalists that the discussions will also cover arrangements for a proposed trilateral meeting involving Russia.
Kyiv is optimistic that this meeting could be scheduled for early March, reflecting ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the situation.
