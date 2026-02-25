Ukraine's Prosperity Package and Reconstruction Talks

Ukrainian negotiators are set to convene with U.S. officials on Wednesday to deliberate over a 'prosperity package' and initiatives for post-war rebuilding in Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In a media chat conducted via WhatsApp, Zelenskiy informed journalists that the discussions will also cover arrangements for a proposed trilateral meeting involving Russia.

Kyiv is optimistic that this meeting could be scheduled for early March, reflecting ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)