Ukraine's Prosperity Package and Reconstruction Talks

Ukrainian negotiators will engage with U.S. officials to discuss a prosperity package and post-war reconstruction. President Zelenskiy mentioned plans for a trilateral meeting including Russia, hoped to occur in early March, as revealed in a WhatsApp media chat with reporters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 14:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Ukrainian negotiators are set to convene with U.S. officials on Wednesday to deliberate over a 'prosperity package' and initiatives for post-war rebuilding in Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

In a media chat conducted via WhatsApp, Zelenskiy informed journalists that the discussions will also cover arrangements for a proposed trilateral meeting involving Russia.

Kyiv is optimistic that this meeting could be scheduled for early March, reflecting ongoing diplomatic efforts to address the situation.

