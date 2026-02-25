In a significant development, Russia is contemplating providing fuel assistance to Cuba, according to Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak. The potential support comes amidst ongoing U.S. measures intended to limit Cuba's access to oil, posing substantial challenges for the island nation.

The Russian foreign ministry indicated earlier this year that Moscow was determined to aid Cuba by extending material aid, enabling it to mitigate the impacts of restricted oil access. This move underscores the evolving geopolitical dynamics and Russia's strategic interests in supporting its allies.

Novak further elaborated that the Russian fuel market remains stable despite global fluctuations. He emphasized the economic advantage of increasing oil production, a strategy that not only fuels revenue growth but also bolsters the nation's oil industry in the current market scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)