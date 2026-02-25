Left Menu

Himachal's Rajya Sabha Race Intensifies as Congress Vows Vigilance

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri asserts that the Congress is primed to counter the BJP's previous strategies in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Additionally, the government is advancing transportation reforms and contesting the ceased Revenue Deficit Grant as it navigates fiscal challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:36 IST
Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As Himachal Pradesh braces for the Rajya Sabha election on March 16, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has expressed confidence that the Congress will thwart any attempts by the BJP to replicate their previous success. Agnihotri emphasized that the Congress is fully vigilant this time, prepared to field a robust candidate after the high command's imminent decision.

Agnihotri criticized the cessation of the Revenue Deficit Grant by the Centre, highlighting a looming annual deficit of Rs 10,000 crore. Discussions with Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi raised concerns over these unanticipated financial strains, further intensified by other fiscal pressures like the end of GST compensation.

The Deputy CM highlighted significant reforms in the transport sector, transitioning services to a digital format. Revenue from the Transport Department has soared to Rs 1,000 crore, attributed to innovative measures like introducing automatic testing stations and auctioning exclusive vehicle numbers. Additional policy shifts aim to bolster the taxi and vintage vehicle segments, asserting Himachal's pioneering status in transport reforms.

