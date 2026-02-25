U.S. Announces Tariff Boost as Trade Strategy Tightens

The United States is set to raise tariffs for certain countries to at least 15%, up from the current 10%, as part of its ongoing trade strategy, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. The decision, made without specifying the affected nations, comes amid continued efforts to navigate international trade dynamics.

Greer emphasized the Trump administration's commitment to adhering to legal protocols in implementing the tariff hikes, acknowledging the likelihood of pushback from affected foreign interests. He highlighted ongoing investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, focusing on excess industrial capacity and other trade practices deemed unfair.

The administration's tariff strategy aims to address practices such as forced labor in supply chains and market discrimination against U.S. technology firms. Despite potential tensions, Greer reassured that existing trade deals will remain intact, spotlighting Indonesia's acceptance of a 19% tariff as part of recent agreements.

