Karnataka CM Criticizes BJP's Job Promises
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP for failing to fulfill its employment promises, highlighting Prime Minister Modi’s unfulfilled pledge of two crore jobs annually. He defended his government's recruitment efforts amidst protests highlighting 2.84 lakh vacant posts. The BJP questioned Congress's handling of job vacancies.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a pointed critique against the BJP on Wednesday, accusing the party of failing to deliver on employment promises. He questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to generating two crore jobs annually, noting a lack of progress over the past decade.
Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah accused the BJP of not meeting employment targets both at the central and state levels, challenging their moral standing. He defended his administration's recruitment actions, despite facing delays due to internal reservation issues among the Scheduled Castes.
The criticism came after a major protest by the All Karnataka State Students Association, which claimed there were 2.84 lakh vacant government positions. The opposition BJP, supporting the job seekers, highlighted Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's promise to fill 2.5 lakh vacancies by the 2023 Assembly elections.
