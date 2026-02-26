Japanese Yen Dips Amid Economic Reflation Moves and Global Currency Shifts

The Japanese yen fell to a two-week low against the U.S. dollar, impacted by the appointment of academics favoring economic stimulus to Japan's central bank board. The move, seen as an affinity for loose fiscal policies, sparked concerns about the pace of future rate hikes under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's leadership.

The euro maintained stable against the dollar amidst global currency fluctuations while the dollar index fell, influenced by new U.S. tariffs. After the Supreme Court's decision to annul President Trump's emergency tariffs, new levies were introduced under Section 122, causing uncertainty in trade policies.

In the broader economy, the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank signal a continuation of existing monetary policies amidst high inflation concerns. Traders await Nvidia Corp's earnings as a risk sentiment indicator, while nuclear talks with Iran and U.S. sanctions on Iran's entities remain pivotal on the geopolitical front.