Dasun Shanaka Reflects on Sri Lanka's World Cup Setbacks

Sri Lanka's cricket team captain, Dasun Shanaka, has issued a heartfelt apology following the team's underwhelming performance in the T20 World Cup. Co-hosting the event, Sri Lanka was knocked out by New Zealand in the Super Eights, losing by 61 runs, following an earlier defeat to England by 51 runs.

In a candid post-match press conference, Shanaka expressed regret over not being able to ''bring smiles'' to Sri Lankan fans. He lamented missed opportunities, unpredictable playing conditions, and fitness issues as contributing factors to their unsatisfactory campaign. ''We feel very sorry about this,'' Shanaka admitted, addressing the nation's disappointed supporters.

Shanaka also highlighted the need for improved player fitness and long-term strategic goals as Sri Lanka prepares for future international tournaments. Despite the challenges, he emphasizes the importance of a strong team finish against Pakistan in their final match, hoping to boost morale and set the tone for upcoming competitions.