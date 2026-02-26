Left Menu

Dasun Shanaka Reflects on Sri Lanka's World Cup Setbacks

Sri Lanka's cricket captain Dasun Shanaka apologized to fans for underperforming in the T20 World Cup. After defeats by New Zealand and England, Shanaka cited issues with player fitness, lack of power-hitters, and unforeseen conditions. He called for long-term strategic planning and aims for a positive finish against Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 26-02-2026 10:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 10:17 IST
Dasun Shanaka Reflects on Sri Lanka's World Cup Setbacks
World Cup
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka's cricket team captain, Dasun Shanaka, has issued a heartfelt apology following the team's underwhelming performance in the T20 World Cup. Co-hosting the event, Sri Lanka was knocked out by New Zealand in the Super Eights, losing by 61 runs, following an earlier defeat to England by 51 runs.

In a candid post-match press conference, Shanaka expressed regret over not being able to ''bring smiles'' to Sri Lankan fans. He lamented missed opportunities, unpredictable playing conditions, and fitness issues as contributing factors to their unsatisfactory campaign. ''We feel very sorry about this,'' Shanaka admitted, addressing the nation's disappointed supporters.

Shanaka also highlighted the need for improved player fitness and long-term strategic goals as Sri Lanka prepares for future international tournaments. Despite the challenges, he emphasizes the importance of a strong team finish against Pakistan in their final match, hoping to boost morale and set the tone for upcoming competitions.

TRENDING

1
NCERT book row: CJI Suyra Kant says there appears to be a deep-rooted, well planned conspiracy to defame judiciary.

NCERT book row: CJI Suyra Kant says there appears to be a deep-rooted, well ...

 India
2
Odisha Vigilance's Historic Cash Seizure: A Bold Step Against Corruption

Odisha Vigilance's Historic Cash Seizure: A Bold Step Against Corruption

 India
3
Canada and India Gear Up to Fast-Track Free Trade Agreement Talks

Canada and India Gear Up to Fast-Track Free Trade Agreement Talks

 Canada
4
India Counters Pakistan's Claims at UNHRC, Highlights Jammu & Kashmir's Progress

India Counters Pakistan's Claims at UNHRC, Highlights Jammu & Kashmir's Prog...

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026