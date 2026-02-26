Achraf Hakimi Controversy: Trial Amidst Champions League Clash

Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been included in the starting lineup for the Champions League playoff return leg against Monaco. This comes just a day after he was ordered to stand trial in a rape case that he firmly denies.

The Moroccan international, who is 27 years old, has stated on the social media platform X that he 'calmly awaits' the trial and contends the accusations, arguing that they are unfounded.

In the meantime, PSG's coach Luis Enrique emphasized that the matter is now in the hands of the justice system, as his team prepares to face Monaco with a 3-2 lead from the first leg.