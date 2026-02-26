Achraf Hakimi Controversy: Trial Amidst Champions League Clash
Achraf Hakimi, PSG defender, is set to stand trial for rape, a day before a Champions League match against Monaco. He denies the accusations, labeling them false, and awaits trial. His lawyer plans to appeal. PSG coach emphasized the issue is now with the justice system.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 26-02-2026 10:20 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 10:20 IST
- Country:
- France
Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been included in the starting lineup for the Champions League playoff return leg against Monaco. This comes just a day after he was ordered to stand trial in a rape case that he firmly denies.
The Moroccan international, who is 27 years old, has stated on the social media platform X that he 'calmly awaits' the trial and contends the accusations, arguing that they are unfounded.
In the meantime, PSG's coach Luis Enrique emphasized that the matter is now in the hands of the justice system, as his team prepares to face Monaco with a 3-2 lead from the first leg.
- READ MORE ON:
- Achraf Hakimi
- PSG
- Champions League
- rape accusation
- trial
- Monaco
- football
- law
- justice
- Fanny Colin
ALSO READ
Can Big Tech Be Held Accountable for Youth Mental Health Crisis? The Landmark Trial Explores
Kerala High Court Grants Bail to LTTE Suspect Awaiting Trial
NZDF to Trial Kiwi-Made Combat Drones in Capability Boost
Monaco's Europa Dream Hindered by Controversial Red Card
Drama at Parc des Princes: Coulibaly's Red Card and Monaco's Missed Opportunity