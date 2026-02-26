Left Menu

Dowry Demands and Domestic Abuse: A Tragic Tale of Miscarriage and Coercion

A case has been registered in Thane against a man and his family for allegedly harassing his pregnant wife for dowry, leading to her miscarriage. The victim, a Dombivli resident, claims her husband is an alcoholic, and her in-laws demanded more money and withheld important documents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-02-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 10:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing case of alleged dowry harassment has emerged from Thane, with police charging a man and his family for reportedly abusing his pregnant wife and causing her miscarriage. Officials disclosed this development on Thursday, following the woman's complaint at the Vishnunagar police station.

The woman, originally from Dombivli, married a Mumbai-based software engineer in April 2024. According to her complaint, her father spent Rs 5 lakh on the wedding and provided gold, as requested by her husband's family. However, soon after the union, she discovered her husband's alcoholism and faced silencing from her in-laws when she voiced concerns.

An incident during the couple's wedding anniversary escalated tensions, reportedly involving physical abuse that resulted in the woman's miscarriage. Additionally, her in-laws allegedly obstructed her access to essential documents, compounding her distress. Only after an abortion did new financial demands arise from her husband's family, prompting her to seek legal recourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

