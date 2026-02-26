Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Unite for Disaster Recovery Efforts in Kerala

In a significant move showcasing the Congress party's commitment to disaster recovery, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has embarked on a trip to Wayanad, Kerala. This visit aims to lay the foundation stone for homes dedicated to survivors of the devastating Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide.

An official statement via the Congress's social media account detailed the itinerary, emphasizing Rahul Gandhi's participation in the Farmers' Convention in Peravoor, followed by the cornerstone event in Kunnambatta, Kalpetta. The landslide, which struck on July 30, 2024, claimed over 300 lives, prompting significant rehabilitation efforts by the Indian National Congress.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also play a pivotal role in enhancing local infrastructure and services. She is set to provide advanced equipment to the Forest Department's Rapid Response Team, funded by JSW's CSR initiative. Her itinerary also includes inaugurating a bank laboratory and participating in educational projects, highlighting her dedication to comprehensive community development.

