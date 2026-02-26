Soaring Salaries: The Financial Landscape of Telangana's Power Sector

Salaries in Telangana's power utilities have seen a significant rise, with senior sweepers earning up to Rs two lakh per month, according to Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao. This increase follows successive Pay Revision Commissions (PRCs), affecting the salary and pension expenditures which have surged to Rs 6,000 crore.

Rao, speaking at a Finance Commission conference, emphasized the importance of addressing fiscal challenges. He noted the essential role of Telangana's own resources in avoiding borrowing and addressed the growing burdens of subsidies and off-budget borrowings on the state's economy.

The Telangana Power Generation Corporation's monthly salary bill stands at Rs 300 crore, highlighting disparities in earnings across various positions within the power sector. An official cited working conditions as a key reason for higher pay compared to other government sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)