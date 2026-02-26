Left Menu

Soaring Salaries: The Financial Landscape of Telangana's Power Sector

Senior sweepers in Telangana's power utilities now earn up to Rs two lakh per month, following successive Pay Revision Commissions. The state's salary and pension outlay increased from Rs 1,600 crore in 2014 to Rs 6,000 crore. The report highlighted the need for fiscal consolidation, addressing subsidy burdens, and managing off-budget borrowings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-02-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 19:41 IST
Soaring Salaries: The Financial Landscape of Telangana's Power Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Salaries in Telangana's power utilities have seen a significant rise, with senior sweepers earning up to Rs two lakh per month, according to Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao. This increase follows successive Pay Revision Commissions (PRCs), affecting the salary and pension expenditures which have surged to Rs 6,000 crore.

Rao, speaking at a Finance Commission conference, emphasized the importance of addressing fiscal challenges. He noted the essential role of Telangana's own resources in avoiding borrowing and addressed the growing burdens of subsidies and off-budget borrowings on the state's economy.

The Telangana Power Generation Corporation's monthly salary bill stands at Rs 300 crore, highlighting disparities in earnings across various positions within the power sector. An official cited working conditions as a key reason for higher pay compared to other government sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Address Rise in False Legal Complaints

Supreme Court to Address Rise in False Legal Complaints

 India
2
State Rights Clash: Delhi Police's Arrest Sparks Fury in Himachal Pradesh

State Rights Clash: Delhi Police's Arrest Sparks Fury in Himachal Pradesh

 India
3
Swift Police Action Leads to Rescue of Kidnapped Minor in Maharashtra

Swift Police Action Leads to Rescue of Kidnapped Minor in Maharashtra

 India
4
Uttar Pradesh ATS Nabs Suspected Rohingya with Allegedly Forged Documents

Uttar Pradesh ATS Nabs Suspected Rohingya with Allegedly Forged Documents

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026