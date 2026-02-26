Left Menu

U.S. Leverages Lukoil's Asset Sale in Ukraine Peace Talks

The United States has delayed the sale of Russian oil company Lukoil's international assets as a negotiation tool in Ukraine peace talks. The U.S. extended the sale deadline amid ongoing discussions involving sanctions and Lukoil's valuable $22 billion portfolio. The situation remains fluid with multiple bidders involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 20:46 IST
U.S. Leverages Lukoil's Asset Sale in Ukraine Peace Talks

The United States seeks to leverage the sale of Russian oil giant Lukoil's international assets as a bargaining chip in Ukraine peace negotiations, sources reveal. Delaying the sale deadline allows Washington to potentially use the $22 billion portfolio as leverage in diplomatic talks.

Despite numerous meetings in Geneva, Abu Dhabi, and Miami, no breakthrough has been achieved between U.S., Russian, and Ukrainian officials. Talks reportedly focus on sanctions affecting Rosneft and Lukoil, as the U.S. maneuvers to weaken Russia's oil income. The next scheduled discussions will occur in March.

Interest in Lukoil's sale spans multiple firms, including ExxonMobil and private equity entities. However, terms remain contentious, with a lack of upfront value for Lukoil and funds to be held in U.S.-controlled accounts. This strategic delay raises complex intersections between economics and international diplomacy.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Central Forces Deployment in West Bengal: EC's Constitutional Mandate Questioned

Controversy Over Central Forces Deployment in West Bengal: EC's Constitution...

 India
2
Merkel Advocates for Global Unity at Inaugural Dr. Manmohan Singh Lecture

Merkel Advocates for Global Unity at Inaugural Dr. Manmohan Singh Lecture

 India
3
Suryakumar Yadav Joins 4,000-Run Club Amidst India's Record-Breaking T20 Triumph

Suryakumar Yadav Joins 4,000-Run Club Amidst India's Record-Breaking T20 Tri...

 India
4
India's Push for Critical Mineral Independence Intensifies

India's Push for Critical Mineral Independence Intensifies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026