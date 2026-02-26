U.S. Leverages Lukoil's Asset Sale in Ukraine Peace Talks

The United States seeks to leverage the sale of Russian oil giant Lukoil's international assets as a bargaining chip in Ukraine peace negotiations, sources reveal. Delaying the sale deadline allows Washington to potentially use the $22 billion portfolio as leverage in diplomatic talks.

Despite numerous meetings in Geneva, Abu Dhabi, and Miami, no breakthrough has been achieved between U.S., Russian, and Ukrainian officials. Talks reportedly focus on sanctions affecting Rosneft and Lukoil, as the U.S. maneuvers to weaken Russia's oil income. The next scheduled discussions will occur in March.

Interest in Lukoil's sale spans multiple firms, including ExxonMobil and private equity entities. However, terms remain contentious, with a lack of upfront value for Lukoil and funds to be held in U.S.-controlled accounts. This strategic delay raises complex intersections between economics and international diplomacy.