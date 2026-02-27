Left Menu

Spark Capital PWM Expands Presence in Kochi to Meet Dynamic Wealth Management Demands

Spark Capital Private Wealth Management has expanded its Kochi office to meet the growing needs of Ultra-High-Net-Worth families, entrepreneurs, and the global NRI community. With rising demand in Kerala, the firm continues to strengthen its presence in key wealth markets, offering tailored solutions and deepening client relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 27-02-2026 16:18 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 16:18 IST
Spark Capital Private Wealth Management, recognized as one of India's rapidly growing independent wealth management firms, has increased its office space in Kochi, Kerala. This strategic expansion is aimed at better serving the unique needs of Ultra-High-Net-Worth families, local entrepreneurs, and NRIs.

The decision to move into a larger facility stems from significant demand in the region, fostering the growth of Spark Capital's local team. The Kochi office, alongside a branch in Thiruvananthapuram and an international office in Dubai's DIFC, reinforces its strategic goal to support NRIs from Kerala and surrounding southern states.

Senior managing directors, Arpita Vinay and Kishore Rijhwani, emphasized the importance of Kerala as a dynamic wealth market influenced by its strong entrepreneurial culture and global connectivity. Geo Thomson, heading the Kerala operations, highlighted the unique wealth landscape of the state, marked by a robust diaspora and a deep-rooted culture of financial planning. Spark Capital PWM's approach includes comprehensive investment advisory services, catering to India's prominent wealth creators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

