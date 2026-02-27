Stride Ventures: Expanding Globally with a $1 Billion Deployment Plan

Stride Ventures announced its ambitious plan to deploy $1 billion across various funds worldwide within the next two years. This strategic move follows its recent partnership with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), making Stride the first India-based venture debt firm to collaborate with the PIF.

This alliance with PIF's Jada Fund of Funds marks a significant addition to Stride's global investor relationships, reinforcing its standing as a benchmark private credit manager emerging from India. The deployment will focus on venture debt, growth credit, and private credit strategies across diverse regions.

Since its establishment in 2019, Stride Ventures has rapidly expanded its reach, enabling over $1.6 billion in credit for nearly 200 portfolio companies including 20 unicorns. The firm, now an international financial platform, has a key presence in India, the GCC region, the UK, and Europe, and plans to invest $200 million in Saudi Arabia's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)