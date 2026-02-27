OpenAI's Strategic Moves Towards Pentagon Harmony

In an effort to enhance cooperation with both Anthropic and the Pentagon, OpenAI's Sam Altman is actively pursuing potential deals. According to reports by the Wall Street Journal, Altman has briefed his staff on opportunities that might resolve the ongoing deadlock.

The focus appears to be on devising a strategy that would allow OpenAI's cutting-edge models to operate within classified settings, as suggested by talks of a possible arrangement with the Dow.

This initiative reflects OpenAI's ambition to extend its technological solutions into secure environments, addressing key national security needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)