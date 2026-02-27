Left Menu

OpenAI's Strategic Moves Towards Pentagon Harmony

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman is exploring potential deals to bridge the gap with Anthropic and the Pentagon. Discussions include possibilities for deploying AI models in classified environments, potentially involving the Dow. This strategic move aims to enhance collaboration in sensitive areas of national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 19:55 IST
Altman

In an effort to enhance cooperation with both Anthropic and the Pentagon, OpenAI's Sam Altman is actively pursuing potential deals. According to reports by the Wall Street Journal, Altman has briefed his staff on opportunities that might resolve the ongoing deadlock.

The focus appears to be on devising a strategy that would allow OpenAI's cutting-edge models to operate within classified settings, as suggested by talks of a possible arrangement with the Dow.

This initiative reflects OpenAI's ambition to extend its technological solutions into secure environments, addressing key national security needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

