Haryana Empowerment: From Global Opportunities to Drug-Free Initiatives

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced a Foreign Cooperation Department to aid youth in pursuing education and employment abroad, offering guidance against exploitation by illicit agents. Progress includes training hubs for AI skills and a crackdown on drug abuse through inter-state collaboration and public awareness initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:37 IST
In a bid to bolster opportunities for its youth, Haryana has introduced the Foreign Cooperation Department. Announcing this, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasized its role in guiding young residents seeking education and employment overseas, and in guarding them against exploitation by unauthorized agents.

Under the Panchjanya-2026 program, significant strides have been made, with 210 youths receiving job offers in Dubai and 390 already employed in Israel. As part of its expansive vision, advertisements have been released to send 7,600 beneficiaries to Israel and 100 to Oman, with the selection process already in progress.

Additionally, Haryana relentlessly battles drug abuse. An Inter-State Secretariat in Panchkula serves as a conduit for information-sharing among seven northern states and Union Territories to curb drug trafficking effectively. The state has seized assets worth Rs 53 crore from drug traffickers and is actively transforming communities towards a drug-free future.

