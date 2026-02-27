Hungary and Slovakia Unite for Druzhba Pipeline Probe Amid Tensions with Kyiv

In a move to investigate disruptions to the Druzhba pipeline, Hungary and Slovakia have announced the formation of a joint committee, urging Kyiv to allow access for inspection. This development comes after both nations experienced halted Russian oil supplies on January 27, prompting a search for alternative energy sources.

Disputes between Ukraine, Hungary, and Slovakia intensified following alleged damage to the pipeline by a Russian drone strike. While Ukraine claims it's repairing the pipeline swiftly, Hungary and Slovakia hold Kyiv responsible for the prolonged outage. This dispute marks a significant tension point since Russia's extensive invasion of Ukraine.

Political negotiations are underway, with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico discussing the issue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Both Hungary and Slovakia have voiced frustration over the EU's energy policies, as they seek to safeguard their own energy security amid geopolitical challenges.

