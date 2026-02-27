Left Menu

Hungary and Slovakia Unite for Druzhba Pipeline Probe Amid Tensions with Kyiv

Hungary and Slovakia have agreed to form a joint committee to investigate the damage to the Druzhba pipeline in Ukraine, seeking Kyiv's cooperation in the matter. The two countries, still reliant on Russian oil, face tensions with Ukraine over halted supplies and differing geopolitical strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:44 IST
Hungary and Slovakia Unite for Druzhba Pipeline Probe Amid Tensions with Kyiv
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move to investigate disruptions to the Druzhba pipeline, Hungary and Slovakia have announced the formation of a joint committee, urging Kyiv to allow access for inspection. This development comes after both nations experienced halted Russian oil supplies on January 27, prompting a search for alternative energy sources.

Disputes between Ukraine, Hungary, and Slovakia intensified following alleged damage to the pipeline by a Russian drone strike. While Ukraine claims it's repairing the pipeline swiftly, Hungary and Slovakia hold Kyiv responsible for the prolonged outage. This dispute marks a significant tension point since Russia's extensive invasion of Ukraine.

Political negotiations are underway, with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico discussing the issue with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Both Hungary and Slovakia have voiced frustration over the EU's energy policies, as they seek to safeguard their own energy security amid geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Prominent Militant Leader Surrenders Amid Ongoing Tensions in Meghalaya

Prominent Militant Leader Surrenders Amid Ongoing Tensions in Meghalaya

 India
2
Govt temporarily discontinues rice fortification under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, citing shelf-life concerns.

Govt temporarily discontinues rice fortification under PM Garib Kalyan Anna ...

 Global
3
Pressure and Politics: The Untold Story of an IPS Officer

Pressure and Politics: The Untold Story of an IPS Officer

 India
4
Daring Escape: Accused Phone Snatcher Flees Police Custody

Daring Escape: Accused Phone Snatcher Flees Police Custody

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026