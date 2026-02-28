Left Menu

Pipeline Impasse: Kyiv's Oil Flow Refusal Fuels Slovak-Hungarian Frustration

Slovakian PM Robert Fico believes Kyiv is reluctant to resume Russian oil flow via the Druzhba pipeline after a call with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy. Hungary and Slovakia, still reliant on Russian oil, accuse Ukraine of delays. Fico and Hungary's Orban plan a damage investigation; Zelenskiy invites discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 00:17 IST
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico has alleged that Ukraine is not interested in resuming Russian oil flow through the Druzhba pipeline, following talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. The pipeline is a critical supply line for Hungary and Slovakia, currently the only European Union countries importing Russian oil, halted since January 27.

The suspension followed an attack on pumping stations in western Ukraine, reportedly by Russia. Both Hungary and Slovakia have accused Ukraine of delaying repairs, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Fico are proposing a committee to assess the damage. Zelenskiy rejected the inspection plan, citing intelligence service advice.

Amidst strategic reserves usage to offset shortages, tensions rise with Fico and Orban seeking alternative oil routes. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced a new pipeline project in Serbia, foreseeing protection against what he described as "Ukrainian-style blackmail." The European Commission remains engaged with Kyiv and member states to ensure supply security.

