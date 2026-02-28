Thar Driver Arrested After Petrol Theft Attempt in Noida

In Noida's Thana Badalpur area, a man has been detained by police after allegedly attempting to abscond without paying for petrol, injuring a petrol pump employee in the process. The suspect, identified as Harsh, is now in police custody, authorities revealed.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Rajendra Gautam, on February 27, the driver of a Thar vehicle tried to escape without settling the bill for his petrol. As petrol pump salesman Kuldeep Sharma chased the driver, the vehicle struck him, causing his motorcycle to topple and leaving him injured. Sharma has been hospitalized, and his condition is reported as stable.

The Thar vehicle involved in the incident has been confiscated by law enforcement officials. A thorough investigation into the matter is currently underway, as stated in a report from ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)